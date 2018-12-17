comscore
  • Lenovo Z5s Ferrari Superfast leak reveals 12GB of RAM and ZUI based on Android Pie
Lenovo Z5s Ferrari Superfast leak reveals 12GB of RAM and ZUI based on Android Pie

Lenovo Z5s Ferrari Superfast will aim to be faster than OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

Lenovo is trying to revamp its smartphone lineup with the launch of new Z-series smartphones. The next smartphone in this series is expected to be Lenovo Z5s and a new report claims that there might be a Ferrari Superfast Edition as well. Lenovo recently became the principal sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari team and it is no surprise that both the companies are partnering to launch a Ferrari-branded device.

According to leaked image of the “About Phone” section of an upcoming Lenovo smartphone shared online by Slashleaks, there might be a smartphone named Lenovo Z5s Ferrari Superfast. The leak is interesting since OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in partnership with McLaren racing team. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes packed with 10GB of RAM and the Ferrari edition of Lenovo Z5s might pack even more.

The leaked photo shows that the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari Superfast will pack a whopping 12GB of RAM, which could be the first for any smartphone. Like every other flagship smartphone in the market, the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari Superfast will also be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset clocked at 2.8GHz.

Lenovo Z5s to feature 10GB RAM, dual assistant support; new teaser reveals

Lenovo Z5s to feature 10GB RAM, dual assistant support; new teaser reveals

The leak also reveals that Lenovo Z5s Ferrari Superfast will run on ZUI 10.5, which could be based on Android 9 Pie. There is no way to know if these specifications are authentic and it is recommended to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Lenovo has been teasing the launch of Z5s for sometime now and the smartphone is now expected to launch on December 18 at company’s global headquarters in China. The renders posted by the company so far confirm a triple rear camera setup stacked vertically similar to Huawei P20 Pro. It is also rumored to feature an in-screen camera at the front similar to recently launched Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4.

