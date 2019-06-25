comscore Lenovo Z6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Specifications Leak | BGR India
Lenovo Z6 appears on Geekbench listing; to debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Lenovo Z6 will be the third device in the Z6 family, which already includes the Z6 Pro and the Z6 Youth Edition. The smartphone will use Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 730 mobile platform.

Lenovo is set to add a third model to its Z6 family soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has already launched the Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition. Now, it is preparing to launch a vanilla model called Lenovo Z6. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench, and it suggests Lenovo will use Qualcomm’s new mid-range mobile platform. The company has already confirmed that the Z6 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile platform.

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 730 alongside Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 730G in April. The Snapdragon 730 is an octa-core CPU fabricated using an 8nm process. It comes with a total of two Kryo 470 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six other Kryo 470 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Lenovo is also claiming that the chipset will be more powerful than Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 from last year. The claim seems to be backed by Geekbench results but we will have to wait until the official launch.

Lenovo has also confirmed that the smartphone will come equipped with triple Sony sensors. The full specifications of the device remain unknown at this point. However, rumors hint at Lenovo offering Z6 with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to feature a dewdrop notch similar to Z6 Pro and Z6 Youth Edition. In a Weibo post, Lenovo also confirms that the smartphone will support Game Turbo. Lenovo is claiming a total of 10 percent improvement in performance in the teaser.

The company is also touting 200 percent gain in AI processing since Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 uses Kryo 470 cores. The Kryo 470 core is paired with Adreno 618 graphics processor. Last week, a benchmark listing on AnTuTu revealed that Huawei’s new Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730 in performance. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 is expected to power a number of smartphones this year. Samsung Galaxy A80 is one of the devices to go on sale with the Snapdragon 730 mobile platform.

