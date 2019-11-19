The Lenovo Z6 Pro smartphone has been launched in China. This is the cheapest 5G phone in the world. It is priced at RMB 3,299, which is approximately Rs 33,700 in India. Lenovo has launched this device in a single variant – 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. You also get four cameras at the back, Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, and a lot more. Read on to find out everything about Lenovo’s Z6 Pro 5G smartphone.

Lenovo Z6 Pro: Features and specifications

As mentioned above, the Lenovo Z6 Pro is a 5G phone. It supports 5G + 4G dual card dual standby tech, meaning one can use both 4G and 5G SIMs simultaneously. The handset also offers support for a download peak speed of up to 2.02Gbps and the maximum upload speed will be 406Mbps. The Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G users will be able to download big apps from Play Store withing seconds. For example, one can download a 1.6GB game in just 6 seconds, as per Gizchina.

“You can download 200 lossless-grade songs in 39 seconds (about 10GB) or a 25GB-large Blu-ray original movie collection in only 1.5 minutes.” Lenovo’s new offering has managed to achieve these speeds due to the integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem. As for the rest of the specifications, the device packs a 6.39-inch display. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.

It is yet another phone in the market to come with a waterdrop-style notched display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. One will also find four cameras on the backside of the handset. This includes a 48-megapixel camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the brand has added a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone also features a 2.0 liquid cooling system to increase the heat dissipation area by 20 percent. “Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G breaks through the industry price limit and becomes a true 5G popular mobile phone, leading the popularity of 5G,” a Lenovo’s spokesperson said.