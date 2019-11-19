comscore Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched: Price, features
News

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched: Price, features

News

With the Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G smartphone, you get four cameras at the back, Qualcomm's flagship chipset, and a lot more. Read on to find out everything about Lenovo's latest 5G smartphone.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 4:45 PM IST
Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G

(Photo credit: MyDrivers)

The Lenovo Z6 Pro smartphone has been launched in China. This is the cheapest 5G phone in the world. It is priced at RMB 3,299, which is approximately Rs 33,700 in India. Lenovo has launched this device in a single variant – 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. You also get four cameras at the back, Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, and a lot more. Read on to find out everything about Lenovo’s Z6 Pro 5G smartphone.

Lenovo Z6 Pro: Features and specifications

As mentioned above, the Lenovo Z6 Pro is a 5G phone. It supports 5G + 4G dual card dual standby tech, meaning one can use both 4G and 5G SIMs simultaneously. The handset also offers support for a download peak speed of up to 2.02Gbps and the maximum upload speed will be 406Mbps. The Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G users will be able to download big apps from Play Store withing seconds. For example, one can download a 1.6GB game in just 6 seconds, as per Gizchina.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

“You can download 200 lossless-grade songs in 39 seconds (about 10GB) or a 25GB-large Blu-ray original movie collection in only 1.5 minutes.” Lenovo’s new offering has managed to achieve these speeds due to the integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem. As for the rest of the specifications, the device packs a 6.39-inch display. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Lenovo K10 Plus with 4,050mAh battery and Snapdragon 632 to go on sale today

Also Read

Lenovo K10 Plus with 4,050mAh battery and Snapdragon 632 to go on sale today

It is yet another phone in the market to come with a waterdrop-style notched display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. One will also find four cameras on the backside of the handset. This includes a 48-megapixel camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the brand has added a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone also features a 2.0 liquid cooling system to increase the heat dissipation area by 20 percent. “Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G breaks through the industry price limit and becomes a true 5G popular mobile phone, leading the popularity of 5G,” a Lenovo’s spokesperson said.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 4:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Coocaa Smart LED TVs launched in India: Prices, specs and more
Smart TVs
Coocaa Smart LED TVs launched in India: Prices, specs and more
Airtel Digital TV free 30 days, free installation offer

News

Airtel Digital TV free 30 days, free installation offer

New patent reveals Sony PlayStation 5 controller design

Gaming

New patent reveals Sony PlayStation 5 controller design

FutureBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 6,999

News

FutureBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 6,999

Xiaomi to launch a new Mi Band fitness tracker in India on November 21: Everything we know

Wearables

Xiaomi to launch a new Mi Band fitness tracker in India on November 21: Everything we know

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched: Price, features

Airtel Digital TV free 30 days, free installation offer

FutureBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 6,999

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched: Price, features

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched: Price, features
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India

News

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India
Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

News

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website
Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review
Lenovo 50W ThinkPlus 14,000mAh power bank launched

News

Lenovo 50W ThinkPlus 14,000mAh power bank launched

हिंदी समाचार

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वाला गेम बेस्ट गेम की कैटगरी में हुआ नॉमिनेट

BSNL Best Prepaid Data Plans: एक कप चाय की कीमत में मिल रहा है 1GB डाटा

Jio vs Airtel : जियो ने किए ₹ 149 वाले प्लान में बदलाव, जानें कैसे अब भी बेहतर है Airtel का ₹ 169 वाला प्लान

CooCaa टीवी ब्रांड ने भारत में 8,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में पेश किए Smart TVs

Xiaomi का यह ऐप मोबाइल यूजर्स का चुरा रहा था डाटा, Google ने Play Store से किया ब्लॉक

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched: Price, features
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G with quad cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched: Price, features
Airtel Digital TV free 30 days, free installation offer

News

Airtel Digital TV free 30 days, free installation offer
FutureBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 6,999

News

FutureBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 6,999
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India

News

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more

News

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more