Lenovo Z6 Pro appears in a video, confirms notched display and quad camera setup

Lenovo Z6 Pro is set to launch in China on April 23 but ahead of its launch, the smartphone has already appeared in a live video and a render has revealed the back of the device. Now, the smartphone has been shown in another video, which paints a clear picture of what Lenovo’s flagship smartphone will look like in real life. While the leaks so far have suggested that the Z6 Pro will feature a notchless display and adopt a pop-up selfie camera, the video puts an end to those rumors and confirms the actual design.

The video shows that Lenovo Z6 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch similar to that seen on smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro. The video also confirms that the Z6 Pro will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of specifications, the Lenovo Z6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is expected to come in four storage variants: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage and top-end 12GB RAM model with 512GB storage. It is expected to support 5G network as well.

Watch: Lenovo Z6 Pro Promotional Video

Alongside the video, Lenovo has shared more camera samples of the Z6 Pro that gives a look into the camera setup. It is tipped to feature a quad camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel and dual 16-megapixel sensors. The company has already confirmed that these four sensors will add up to create an 100-megapixel image, which is being touted as HyperVision camera. We also know that Lenovo Z6 Pro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 27W quick charging similar to Xiaomi Mi 9.

Ahead of its official launch, the Lenovo Z6 Pro has also appeared on Antutu benchmark test where it has managed great score for a mid-range flagship smartphone. The company VP posted a screenshot showing the smartphone achieved a score of 4,03,077 in the test and the leaked back panel shows it will have vertically stacked quad camera module and offer gradient finish similar to Huawei‘s offering. It needs to be seen what else Lenovo has got to announce about the smartphone on April 23.