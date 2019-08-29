Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India

Lenovo is set to launch three new smartphone series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has sent invite for a launch in New Delhi on September 5. At the event, scheduled to start at 11.30AM IST, the company plans to launch Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note smartphones. The three devices mark a new beginning for the company in India. The company has not been that active in the country and has focused its efforts towards reviving Motorola brand. Now, it seems to making a comeback in the game.

Lenovo Z6 Pro to challenge Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Lenovo Z6 Pro was first launched in China in April. Now, the company is bringing the device to the Indian smartphone market. It is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and retail in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. It features a premium design with glass back and 6.39-inch Full HD+ display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the device comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is also a 12GB RAM variant offering 512GB storage. It is not clear which variants will be launched in India.

It features a quad camera setup on the back with the main shooter using a 48-megapixel sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for shooting videos. There is also a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery. Lenovo Z6 Pro supports 18W fast charging, runs Android Pie and will be offered in red, green colors.

Lenovo is also planning to launch K10 Note and A6 Note smartphones alongside Z6 Pro on September 5. These two devices are expected to be entry-level and mid-range devices. There is no clarity on their specifications or price just yet. These devices will take on mid-range devices from Xiaomi and Realme in the Indian market.