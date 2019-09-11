The Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note smartphones will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. Both the Lenovo devices will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The Z6 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone, which is powered by a Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC. The A6 Note is Lenovo’s budget device in the existing A-series. Read on to know more about these phones.

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note price in India, sale offers

The Lenovo A6 Note is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Black and Blue color options. The Lenovo Z6 Pro, on the other hand, comes in only one variant in India with a combination of 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. This device will be available for Rs 33,999. All the phones will be made available through Flipkart with bundled Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 cashback offer.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications

The Z6 Pro offers 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with DC Dimming and HDR 10 support. It is powered by a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Coldfront liquid cooling technology. Lenovo has only brought the 8GB RAM variant in India, which offers 128GB of storage. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery.

The device features a quad-camera setup on the back with the main shooter using a 48-megapixel sensor. It also comes with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for shooting videos. There is also a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies and 4K videos. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE. The new Lenovo phone also supports 18W fast charging and runs Android Pie OS. It will be offered in red and green colors.

Lenovo A6 Note features, specifications

The Lenovo A6 Note features a 6.09-inch HD+ screen with a dewdrop-style notch. It offers a MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset inside, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The dual-SIM smartphone from Lenovo also gets a dedicated SIM slot for microSD card expansion. On the imaging front, the A6 Note packs a dual-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel. On the front, you get a single 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other details include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. The device also runs Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Features Lenovo A6 Note Lenovo Z6 Pro Price 7999 – Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11 Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11 Display 6.09-inch HD+ 6.39-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 32GB, 3GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera 13MP+2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP 32MP Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh