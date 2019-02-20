Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

MWC 2019 is just around the corner, and there will be some pretty big announcements related to the smartphone segment in Barcelona. Big smartphone giants like Oppo, Nokia, and many more are expected to showcase some innovative products which will include foldable devices, 5G phones, 10x lossless zoom, penta-lens camera smartphones and a lot more. Lenovo today, also released a teaser poster for its participation at MWC 2019 surprisingly hinting at a new Lenovo Z6 Pro device.

Now this announcement comes completely out of the blue as the Lenovo Z5 Pro is just around three months old. The company took the wraps off the Z5 Pro and a special edition Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 SoC in November in China. What we know from the teaser is that the handset will most likely boast wireless charging capabilities. If we were to hazard a guess, this could just be an enhanced 5G version of the Lenovo Z5 Pro. Alternatively, the company could also unveil the global variants of its recently announced devices.

Aside from that, there’s little we know about the mystery smartphone and we probably won’t have to wait much as MWC 2019 kicks off in a few days. As for the Lenovo Z5 Pro, it’s the company’s first slider phone with a thin bezel design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual-camera setup (16-megapixel+24-megapixel) at the back, on-screen fingerprint reader, and a 3,350mAh battery. The Z5 Pro GT is an upgraded version of the same device boasting 12GB of RAM and the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. Both devices are only sold in China right now.