Lenovo Z6 Pro to come with four cameras; claims to capture 100-megapixel photos

Lenovo has just confirmed some key specifications about its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Lenovo Z6 Pro. According to the new information, Lenovo has confirmed that Z6 Pro will come with quad-camera setup on the back of the device. In addition to this, the company also launched a new poster of the back of the device that reveals the vertically aligned camera setup on the top left side. The render also confirmed that the device will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera along with what seems to be a dedicated ToF sensor for depth mapping. As previously reported, the company is planning to launch its Lenovo Z6 Pro in the Chinese market on April 23, 2019.

In addition to this, the poster also stated that the device can take images with 100-megapixel resolution. Though this information is not new and we have already covered it in the past. The render and new information about the Lenovo Z6 Pro were initially revealed by Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Business sector for Lenovo China on his official Weibo account in a 26-second long video and later picked up by GizmoChina.

Taking a closer look at the teaser video, it hints that the quad camera setup will come with a dedicated camera sensor that will take care of telephoto images. The teaser also hints that Lenovo will also add one dedicated camera sensor that will take care of macro images and videos as part of the much-hyped “Hyper Video” feature. As previously reported, the device also comes with Snapdragon 855 SoC out of the box along with a water-drop notch, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This report comes just about a week after Lenovo hinted that its Lenovo Z6 Pro will come with 5G-connectivity out of the box. However, one thing to note here is that the Z6 Pro is not the first smartphone by Lenovo to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC. Instead, the first device to come with the flagship SoC from Lenovo was the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT which also sported 12GB of RAM. Beyond this, there is not much information available online about the device.