Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China: Here is how to watch the event live and everything that we know

It is worth noting that Lenovo Z6 Pro will be the second Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC-powered smartphone that Lenovo has launched this year.

  Published: April 23, 2019 9:49 AM IST
Image credit: Weibo Lenovo

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Lenovo is all set to launch its much-hyped flagship smartphone, the Lenovo Z6 Pro in the Chinese market. Lenovo has already revealed key specifications and features of the device via multiple teasers that it has been posting to generate hype about the device. Taking a look at the teasers, the company has also posted official renders of the device along with videos showcasing some of the features that the device will come with. It is worth noting that this will be the second Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC-powered smartphone that the company has launched this year.

Lenovo Z6 Pro launch live stream

According to Lenovo, the launch event for the Lenovo Z6 Pro is set to kick off starting at 2:00PM local time in China, which is 11:30AM in India. Considering that the launch event in China and not everyone who is interested in checking the launch event can’t really travel to China, let’s see how we can watch the event online. According to the information available on official Weibo, Lenovo is all set to live stream the event on the Lenovo Mobile account on Weibo.

Interested users can head to the Weibo page of Lenovo Mobile if you have an official account else you can come back to our website in a few hours to check everything that Lenovo launched at the event. In the meantime, with mere hours remaining for the launch, let’s recap everything that we know about the device.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications, features

According to the official teasers by the company, we know that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. In addition to that, it will also sport a 6.39-inch display with a waterdrop notch along with up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. Teasers of the much anticipated “Hyper Video” also revealed that Lenovo has packed four cameras on the back of the device with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor as the third camera and the final sensor coming with 2-megapixel resolution. The device is also able to take images with 100-megapixel image resolution.

The device will come with a six-axis OIS, 125-degree wide-angle lens, a 2.39cm Super Macro mode, and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. One of the latest teasers that the company posted, teases the presence of liquid-cooling, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery out-of-the-box. In addition to that, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will also come with Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11 out-of-the-box.

