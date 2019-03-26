Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

Lenovo Z6 Pro, the next smartphone from the Chinese company in its Z-series, will be officially launched on March 27. The company teased the smartphone at MWC last month and it was rumored to launch the device today, but the company VP Chang Cheng has now confirmed on Weibo that the flagship smartphone will be unveiled tomorrow. One of the key focus with the Lenovo Z6 Pro is going to be its camera capabilities and the company is promising a new technology called Hyper Vision sensor bringing a huge leap in imaging and video performance on a mobile device. Huawei is also promising to rewrite rules with the launch of its P30 series in Paris today.

Apart from the Hyper Video capability, the smartphone could also bring support for 5G. While the 5G is not confirmed, there are speculations that a non-5G variant of the smartphone will be announced as early as next month. To recall, Lenovo already has a Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone in the form of Z5 Pro GT, which comes with up to 12GB of RAM. It is not immediately clear how the Z6 Pro will differ from this device.

Last year, Lenovo also launched Z5 with a Snapdragon 710 chipset. In the past, Lenovo is made tall claims before the launch of its smartphone but has not necessarily delivered on those promises. So, the hopes of a promising new technology on the Z6 Pro is rather low. Lenovo Group Vice President Chang Chengfa has also confirmed via Weibo that the smartphone will be announced tomorrow but it will go on sale in China only in June, when 5G support is expected to become available in the country.

Lenovo has announced partnership with China Unicom for 5G support on its smartphones. The Z6 Pro will get 5G support by using Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Chang notes that “Hyper Video” will be a big trend when 5G network goes live for consumers around the world. It needs to be seen what Lenovo means by the term “Hyper Video” and whether it launches a 5G or non-5G variant of Z6 Pro tomorrow.