Lenovo Z6 Pro with Snapdragon 855, quad cameras, 12GB RAM launched: Price, specifications, features

Lenovo, the Chinese smartphone maker, and electronics giant has just launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Lenovo Z6 Pro in China. The company revealed the device at a dedicated launch event along with specifications, pricing, and availability details. As part of the announcement, interested buyers who want to get the device can head to the official Lenovo online store, Tmall or JD Mall to register for the first sale. Talking about the first sale, the device will be available for purchase starting from April 29, 2019, at 10:00 AM local time in China.

Lenovo Z6 Pro Price

The Lenovo Z6 Pro will start at a price of RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,100), the third variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 39,400), and the top of the line device with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 52,000). Interested buyers can head to websites of JD Mall, Tmall, or the official Lenovo website to try and get their hands of the smartphone.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications, features

Lenovo Z6 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch. In addition to this, the display also comes with support for DCI-P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, and full-range DC dimming. Moving beyond that, as previously reported, the device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

As reported in the past, the device comes with a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture with a secondary 16-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens that boasts a 125-degree field of view, an 8-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for super view along with 2.9micron pixel size and an 8-axis OIS and more. Talking about other features of the camera, the Lenovo Z6 Pro comes with the much-hyped “AI Hyper Video” along with “Super Night Mode”, “Scene mode”, “Super Macro”, “Super wide-angle shots”, dual-tone LED flash unit, 100-megapixel images, and laser autofocus. On the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo Z6 Pro comes with dual-frequency GPS, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE capable dual SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm audio socket. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11 out of the box while being powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Last but not least, the device also comes with liquid cooling.