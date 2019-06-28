comscore Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display | BGR India
  Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor
Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor

Lenovo Z6 will slot between the Z6 Youth Edition and Z6 Pro when it becomes official. The smartphone is already confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile platform.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 4:48 PM IST
Lenovo Z6 Display Weibo main

Photo: Weibo

Lenovo Z6 is set to debut as the third smartphone in Lenovo’s Z6 family soon. The company has been teasing some of the key features of the device on Weibo. While it confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. It has now confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 will debut with a 6.39-inch OLED display. The teaser for the device posted by the company confirms it will feature a circular notch or dewdrop notch at the top of the display.

Lenovo Z6: Specifications and Key Features to know

Lenovo has also confirmed that the Z6 will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the display will support HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The peak brightness of the OLED display is pegged to be 600 nits. It will also have a sampling rate of 120Hz and feature De-Mura screen coloring technology. The Z6 from Lenovo will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and use Corning’s Gorilla Glass for protection.

Lenovo has not confirmed whether it will use the new Corning Gorilla Glass 6 or an older version. The Z6 will slot between the Z6 Youth Edition and the Z6 Pro in terms of price and features. Lenovo has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature triple rear camera setup. It has also confirmed that the smartphone will house a large 4,000mAh battery. Lenovo initially focused on the performance benefits of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile platform.

Lenovo claims that the Snapdragon 730 will be more powerful than the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 from last year. The claim was backed by a Geekbench score where Snapdragon 730 scored higher. The Snapdragon 730 is an octa-core CPU with two Kryo 470 clocked at 2.2GHz and six other Kryo cores clocked at 1.8GHz. With Z6 series, Lenovo is trying to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo in China. The company has been trying to revive its prospects in the smartphone business.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 4:48 PM IST

