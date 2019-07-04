Lenovo launched its Z6 Pro and Z6 Youth Edition devices in China earlier this year. Now, the company has taken wraps off the Lenovo Z6 smartphone in its home country. The highlights of the handset are triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop-style notch, a powerful 8nm chipset and more. The newly launched phone sports a 3D glass rear and series-6000 aluminum frame.

Lenovo Z6 price

The Lenovo Z6 retails at RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB configuration and an 8GB + 128GB model. The price of the 6GB variant has been set at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The top end model will cost RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The device will go on sale starting July 9.

Lenovo Z6 specifications, features

The Lenovo Z6 is equipped with a 6.39-inch OLED display with support for 600nits brightness. The device comes with 1080 x 2340 pixels full HD+ display. It has a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93.1 percent screen to body ratio. The Z6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. It is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. A dedicated slot for expanding the internal storage of the phone via a microSD card is also present.

There is a triple camera setup at the back of the phone. This system includes a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel shooter and a 5-megapixel snapper. For selfies, the company has added a 16-megapixel camera on the front. On the software side, the Lenovo Z6 boots Android 9 Pie OS with ZUI 11 out of the box. There is also a dedicated Game Turbo mode, which should help deliver a better gaming experience.

For enhanced security, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the device offers the usual options. This includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The mid-range phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for 15W fast charging tech. The handset comes in a single color edition of blue.