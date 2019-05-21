Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition to launch tomorrow, key specifications revealed

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition, the lite edition of Lenovo Z6 Pro, will be launched tomorrow. The Chinese company has created a pre-order page for the smartphone that reveals key details about the device and confirms that it will be unveiled on May 22. The page also shows that the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition, which is essentially a low-power variant of Z6 Pro, will feature a waterdrop notch display design and will offer thinner bezels surrounding the display. Lenovo even claims that the display on the Z6 Youth Edition supports HDR10 but does not confirm the screen size or resolution.

The listing page for the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition reveals that the back of the device has an 8-layer nanoscale coating. The smartphone uses a single piece of glass that curves around the sides to become part of the frame as well. It is expected to be offered in two colors – standard black and a gradient finish of green and purple. The green-purple variant also coems with gold accents around the triple rear camera setup that gives it a differentiated look.

The back of the device is home to vertically stacked triple rear camera setup followed by LED flash and fingerprint sensor. It will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack, which is becoming rare among smartphones and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. On the right side of the device, there appears to be power button and volume controls while the SIM tray is on the left. Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will use a dual hybrid SIM slot which can be used to expand the storage as well. Lenovo has already confirmed that it will feature a new GPS solution and has now confirmed that the Z6 Youth Edition packs a 4,050mAh battery and supports Dolby Atmos audio but seems to have only one speaker.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will launch tomorrow in China but is not expected to be available for purchase until May 28. It seems Lenovo wants to time the availability of Z6 Youth Edition around the same time when Xiaomi launches Redmi K20 as the first flagship smartphone in the Redmi series. The Chinese smartphone maker is preparing to launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 as the competitor to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the emerging markets.