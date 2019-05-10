comscore
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition is expected to be the lite version of Lenovo Z6 Pro and will feature a new dual frequency GPS chip.

Lenovo Z6 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, was launched in its home market last month. The smartphone could soon have another device joining it in the Z6 series. The company has announced that a low-end device will join the Lenovo Z6 Pro and it could be called the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition. The announcement poster shared by Lenovo executive on Weibo carries the phrase “let the good positioning become accurate” suggesting one of the key features would be GPS needed to accurately locate your position.

The poster was shared by the Vice President of Lenovo Group and the general manager of Lenovo Mobile’s China region on Weibo. He adds that upcoming Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will be super-looking and super-powerful and in the past, the Chinese smartphone maker has used similar words to build hype for its smartphone. The accurate positioning could be a hint at the Z6 Youth Edition getting Chinese dual-frequency BeiDou high-precision navigation positioning SoC chip. The chip, also known as HD8040, is the world’s first multi-system multi-frequency SoC chip supporting the new BeiDou-3 signal system.

The HD8040 chip also acts as a Chinese baseband with an RF integrated to it. At the time of its launch, the chip was described as one capable of achieving sub-meter positioning accuracy in the case of standard single-point positioning. It is also capable of achieving a centimeter/millimeter level positioning accuracy under the condition of ground-based enhancement or satellite-based enhancement. It is not immediately clear whether Lenovo plans to integrate the same chip but it is likely to be used for accurate positioning.

The exact specifications of the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition has not leaked just yet but MyDrivers notes that the name does confirm it will be a “Lite” version of Z6 Pro launched last month. The smartphone could use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 or Snapdragon 700 series mobile platform and skip the pop-up selfie camera mechanism. We will have to wait as Lenovo is known to share information about its devices on Weibo before official launch.

