Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with Snapdragon 710 launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition is the second smartphone in the Z6 series and it features unique design, build materials and features.

  • Published: May 22, 2019 7:01 PM IST
Lenovo has officially launched the Z6 Youth Edition, also called as Z6 Lite in China. The smartphone is the follow up device in the Z6 series, which saw the launch of flagship Lenovo Z6 Pro last month. The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition, as one would expect from a lite version of a device, uses Snapdragon 710 mobile platform and runs Lenovo’s ZUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The smartphone is being offered in three different storage variants – the base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The Z6 Youth Edition also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Lenovo claims that Z6 Youth Edition is built from roll cage magnesium alloy, which is the same material used to build company’s ThinkPad notebooks. The smartphone is being offered n two colors – Black and Stardust. The Stardust color is the most striking here with gold accents around the camera layout. The Black color variant, on the other hand, has a textured back. In terms of hardware, we are looking at a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display, according to Lenovo, supports HDR10 and has a waterdrop style notch.

For imaging, Lenovo is offering triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera having f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera having f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Z6 Youth Edition is capable of 8x hybrid zoom and uses AI tricks to enhance the final output. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. The smartphone packs a 4,050mAh batter and supports 15W fast charging. Some of the other features supported by Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition, which could debut as Lenovo Z6 Lite in other markets, is Dolby Atmos audio and dual-frequency GPS.

Lenovo had touted dual-frequency GPS as one of the main features of the smartphones and it will enhance in driving instructions and accurate positioning. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,100) for the base 4GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at RMB 1,399 (around Rs 14,100) while the 128GB variant will go on sale for RMB 1,699 (around Rs 17,100). The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will be available in China from May 28 through T Mall, JD.com and company’s official website.

