LG aims to establish itself in India before 5G rollout

LG is planning to launch a few of its global 5G phones in India, a senior official said. The company's intent is to become a significant player in the country before 5G is rolled out.

  • Updated: June 27, 2019 6:05 PM IST
Pinning hopes on 5G launch by mid-2020, LG is planning to launch a few of its global 5G phones in India, a senior official said. “By the middle of 2020, we expect the 5G will be rolled out in India. In the global market in US, Korea and some parts of Europe where 5G was launched, LG has launched LG V 50,” Business Head Mobiles-LG India Advait Vaidya said. “We have this platform of connected cloud called ThinkQ.

The South Korean giant said that “by the time 5G comes to India, we will have almost one year of 5G experience. By that time, we will have a portfolio of devices and there will be a lot of learnings because these markets would be live with it,” he told PTI. Vaidya said it was a known fact that LG has not been an effective player in the smartphone segment in India. He further said that LG’s intent is to become a significant player in the country before 5G is rolled out.

LG bets high on W-series, aims to sell 1 million devices by December-end

Besides, LG just recently launched three new devices under its W series in India. The latest handsets will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The company is reportedly aiming to sell about one million units by December-end. The new smartphones that LG launched include W10, W30 and W30 Pro. Vaidya further said that “W” series will be a game changer for LG. It will turn around the business to take the mobile maker a respectable position in the market.

LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro launched in India: Price specifications and features

The LG W10 smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999, while the W30 will set you back Rs 9,999. The company is yet to reveal the price of the LG W30 Pro device. As for the specifications, the LG W10 packs a 6.19-inch HD+ display with 18.9:9 aspect ratio. It draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. The LG W30 also comes with the same chipset. It offers a slightly larger 6.26-inch HD+ display. The W30 Pro is built around a Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC. The LG W10 bears a dual-camera rear setup, while the W30 and W30 Pro come with triple rear cameras. To keep things ticking, the smartphones offer a 4,000mAh battery.

– With inputs from PTI.

Features LG W30 Pro W30 LG W10
Price 9999 8999
Chipset Snapdragon 632 octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android Pie
Display 6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.19-inch 18.9:9 HD+ screen
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple – 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 5:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 27, 2019 6:05 PM IST

