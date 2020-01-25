LG has shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its phones. A few weeks back, the company rolled out the Android 10 update for LG G8 ThinQ smartphone. Now, we know when the company is planning to release the latest OS update for other LG phones in 2020. The LG V50 ThinQ will be the first LG smartphone that will get the Android 10 update in early February 2020.

As per the roadmap that LG has shared, the LG G8X will receive the Android 10 update in the second quarter of 2020. The company will push the same update for three more LG phones in Q3 2020. These include LG G7, LG G8S, and LG V40. The LG K50S, LG K40S, LG K50, and LG Q60 will get the Android 10 update in Q4 2020.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

Talking about the top features of Android 10, one of the big changes coming to Android this year is a system-wide dark theme. With the dark theme, Google is offering a true black appearance across the system and not a dark grey theme. The upcoming Android 10 OS will also offer an improved smart reply feature. It will also improve the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year.

Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There will also be a Live Caption feature, which will help automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can let apps collect location data only when you are using them. One will also witness a more enhanced version of the Digital Wellbeing feature.

Features LG V50 ThinQ 5G Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display P-OLED-6.4-inch QHD+-1440 x 3120 pixel Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide Front Camera 8MP, 5MP ultra wide Battery 4,000mAh