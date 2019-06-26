LG has launched three devices under its W series in India today, which includes W10, W30 and W30 Pro. It is betting on new India-first ‘W’ series to woo consumers in the hyper-competitive Indian market. The company is aiming to grab double-digit share over the next two years. The handsets will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Competing against brands like Xiaomi and Samsung, LG will also bring in phones from its global portfolio to the Indian market. “We reached out to our headquarters about a year ago to request them for an India-specific portfolio. After deliberations, they allowed us. So, India is the first country where LG will have its own portfolio of smartphones,” LG India Business Head Mobile Communication Advait Vaidya told PTI.

He also added that the first two devices from the LG W series will be available from July. The LG W series will also be available for purchase in the month of August and even around Diwali. The W10 is priced in India at Rs 8,999, while the W30 will cost Rs 9,999.

Furthermore, the South Korean giant is aiming to sell about one million units by December-end. “Our aim is to sell one million units of the W series by the end of the calendar year. In the next 18-24 months, assuming that 5G comes in, we are aiming for a double-digit market share in India,” he said. India is one of the biggest markets globally for smartphones.

As per IDC’s report, India’s phone market grew over 7 percent year-on-year to 32.1 million units. This is in the January-March 2019 quarter. Xiaomi led the market with 30.6 percent share, followed by Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Realme. Talking about LG’s strategy, Vaidya said the company will focus on the youth. “If you look at the W30 and W30 Pro, they have a triple camera setup. Our portfolio will be feature-rich at affordable prices,” he said. He further added that “LG will also bring four-five models from its international portfolio to India.”

– With inputs from PTI

Features LG W30 Pro W30 LG W10 Price – 9999 8999 Chipset Snapdragon 632 octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android Pie Display 6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.19-inch 18.9:9 HD+ screen Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple – 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 4000mAh 4,000mAh

