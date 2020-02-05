LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup

Apple TV app and Apple TV+ is now available on 2019 LG TVs. The company announced that Apple’s new TV app and streaming service will be available in more than 80 countries. At CES 2020 in January, the Korean electronics giant had introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV app. Now, it is bringing the application to its TV models from last year as well. The new app is easily accessible from the LG Home Launcher on all of its TV models. The new Apple TV app gives LG TV owners to subscribe to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The new video subscription service features popular Apple Originals such as The Morning Show, See, Servant and Little America. LG TV owners will also be able to use Apple TV app to subscribe to Apple TV channels. The company notes that direct subscriptions to premium video services are available both online and offline. It also offers both ad-free and on demand access. LG TV owners also get to access their iTunes video library and buy or rent over 1,00,000 movies and TV shows.

In a statement, LG notes that its Magic Remote is all it takes to get started. The new apps arrive on these TVs after LG added support for Apple AirPlay 2. With AirPlay 2, LG TV owners can share or mirror content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their television. Users can even play music on their TV and sync it with other AirPlay 2 compatible speakers in their home. LG has also added support for Apple HomeKit, which lets users easily and securely control their TV with the Home app on their Apple device.

With this announcement, LG TV customers will be able to use Apple TV in addition to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The services are available on all of LG’s 2019 OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs (series SM9X and SM8X). LG also revealed that Apple TV app will be available on select UHD TVs (series UM7X and UM6X) later this month. LG plans to bring Apple’s services to its 2018 television later this year via an OTA firmware update. The announcement shows how Apple is bringing its services to competitor devices.