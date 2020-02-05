comscore LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup
News

LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup

News

LG announced its 2020 TV lineup with Apple TV app at CES 2020 last month. Now, the Korean company has brought the app to its 2019 TV lineup as well.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 10:28 AM IST
LG Smart TV Apple TV app main

Photo: LG Electronics

Apple TV app and Apple TV+ is now available on 2019 LG TVs. The company announced that Apple’s new TV app and streaming service will be available in more than 80 countries. At CES 2020 in January, the Korean electronics giant had introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV app. Now, it is bringing the application to its TV models from last year as well. The new app is easily accessible from the LG Home Launcher on all of its TV models. The new Apple TV app gives LG TV owners to subscribe to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Related Stories


The new video subscription service features popular Apple Originals such as The Morning Show, See, Servant and Little America. LG TV owners will also be able to use Apple TV app to subscribe to Apple TV channels. The company notes that direct subscriptions to premium video services are available both online and offline. It also offers both ad-free and on demand access. LG TV owners also get to access their iTunes video library and buy or rent over 1,00,000 movies and TV shows.

In a statement, LG notes that its Magic Remote is all it takes to get started. The new apps arrive on these TVs after LG added support for Apple AirPlay 2. With AirPlay 2, LG TV owners can share or mirror content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their television. Users can even play music on their TV and sync it with other AirPlay 2 compatible speakers in their home. LG has also added support for Apple HomeKit, which lets users easily and securely control their TV with the Home app on their Apple device.

Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here's how to get get it

Also Read

Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here's how to get get it

With this announcement, LG TV customers will be able to use Apple TV in addition to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The services are available on all of LG’s 2019 OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs (series SM9X and SM8X). LG also revealed that Apple TV app will be available on select UHD TVs (series UM7X and UM6X) later this month. LG plans to bring Apple’s services to its 2018 television later this year via an OTA firmware update. The announcement shows how Apple is bringing its services to competitor devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 10:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme U1 price drop on all variants for limited time
Deals
Realme U1 price drop on all variants for limited time
Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India

News

Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India

LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup

News

LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo

Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone

News

Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India

LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup

Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy S20 spotted on official website ahead of launch

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup

News

LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup
LG offering free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ phone in India: Check features, price

Deals

LG offering free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ phone in India: Check features, price
Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted

News

Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted
Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details
Apple Q4 2019 Earnings: Revenue of $64 billion, record sales in India

News

Apple Q4 2019 Earnings: Revenue of $64 billion, record sales in India

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime Video February 2020 Releases: वन्स अपॉन ए टाइम इन हॉलीवुड, गुड न्यूज और मर्दानी 2 समेत 56 टाइटल होंगे रिलीज

MediaTek ने बजट सेगमेंट में गेमिंग डिवाइसेस के लिए लॉन्च किया Helio G80 चिपसेट

India vs New Zealand 1St ODI Live Streaming: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहले वनडे मैच शुरू, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन 3 बैक कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा

IQOO ने अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन को किया टीज, 5G और पावरफुल स्पेसिफिकेशंस से होगा लैस

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center
Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India

News

Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India
LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup

News

LG brings Apple TV app and TV+ service to its 2019 TV lineup
Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone

News

Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone
Samsung Galaxy S20 spotted on official website ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 spotted on official website ahead of launch