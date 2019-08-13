LG Electronics has teased its second 5G phone with a detachable dual screen. LG plans to launch the new smartphone on September 6 on the eve of IFA 2019 in Berlin. This upcoming LG foldable smartphone is set to release four months after launching the V50 ThinQ.

The teaser, titled “Dual, the Better”, shows a watchface with an hour hand moving from 6 o’clock to 12 o’clock. This is likely an indication towards support for 180 degrees fold out, Yonhap news agency reports. The Korean smartphone maker claims that the new phone features “free stop hinge” technology. This essentially adds the ability to stop and hold the second screen at any position, similar to a laptop. LG is also promoting the second screen as a practical alternative to foldable phones from Samsung Electronics and Huawei.

This upcoming 5G LG foldable smartphone is tentatively called V60. It is likely to face stiff competition from the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Speaking of Samsung, the South Korean is also likely to launch its Galaxy Fold smartphone sometime in September. Other giants like Apple, Huawei and Google too are in line to launch their flagship devices in the coming months.

Features LG V50 ThinQ 5G Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display P-OLED-6.4-inch QHD+-1440 x 3120 pixel Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide Front Camera 8MP, 5MP ultra wide Battery 4,000mAh

