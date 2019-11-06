LG has launched a new tablet in South Korea. The newly unveiled LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet is a successor to the LG G Pad 4. The key highlights of LG‘s latest device are 8,200mAh battery, a Snapdragon 821 SoC, and more. It is being offered in a single silver hue color. The device comes with significant bezels on all sides of the display and a total of two cameras.

There is an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus on the back of the tablet. The company has also added a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling. As the name suggests, this is a 10.1-inch tablet, which comes with full-HD+ IPS LCD display. It is built around a 2.34GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core chipset. LG is offering this tablet in only one variant – 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

One will also be able to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. The newly launched LG G Pad 5 10.1 ships with Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The tablet offers a big 8,200mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 tech. Connectivity options of the device include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, and more.

There is a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. For security purposes, LG has added a fingerprint sensor on the right edge of the tablet, next to the power and other buttons. The bottom features dual speakers, and there is a single SIM tray slot as well. The latest LG G Pad 10.1 tablet costs KRW 440,000 (approximately Rs 26,800). At the moment, it is unknown whether the same tablet will make its way to other markets or not.

Separately, Samsung is soon expected to launch a new tablet. It might become the first company to launch a 5G-enabled tablet in the world. The Korean consumer electronics giant is working on the 5G version of Galaxy Tab S6. The 5G version of the tablet bearing model number SM-T866N was spotted in WiFi and Bluetooth certifications. The suffix ‘N’ in the model number suggests that it will go on sale in South Korea first.