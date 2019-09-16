LG seems likely to make a comeback into the tablet market two years after getting out of the game. If recent leaks are anything to go by, LG will make its comeback with the G Pad 5. Read on to find out everything on the rumored LG G Pad 5.

Alleged LG tablets, with model number LM-T600L, has received a radio certification by National Radio Research Agency (RRA) in South Korea. Similar references to the model number LM-T600 and codename TF10 have leaked before as well, GSMArena reports. It was also spotted in a recent kernel source code upload entry on the LG’s servers.

LG G Pad 5 expected features, specifications

Bits and pieces of information on the G Pad 5 have surfaced via different sources. But one leak that makes little sense is the supposed Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 under the hood. This is quite an odd choice of chipset considering how old it is.

LG’s G Pad 5 was recently certified by Google Play as well, which gives a glimpse at some of the key features. These include a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The dated chipset will pair with 4GB of RAM, and 32GB internal storage. The upcoming tablet will feature a fingerprint sensor for security, and support LTE connectivity. Lastly, the tablet will run Android Pie software out-of-the-box. As a report notes, these leaked specs make the upcoming LG tablet inferior to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 2018, but somewhat competitive with the Galaxy Tab S5e.

With Inputs from IANS