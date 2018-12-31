LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

Earlier this month, it was reported that LG is preparing a new Android 9 Pie system update for its flagship smartphone LG G7 ThinQ, but now it seems that the update isn’t coming anytime soon. The South Korean company has now officially listed the release date for the stable Pie update for the G7 as Q1, 2019, so it can be any time between January and March.

Last month, when LG announced registrations of the Android 9 Pie beta for the LG G7 ThinQ in South Korea, it got users excited about the arrival of a stable update soon. Even a South Korean LG G7 ThinQ user uploaded a video showcasing the new changes in Android 9 Pie update. These changes included a new gesture-based home navigation system, adaptive brightness and adaptive battery, and Digital Wellbeing functionalities.

Keeping in mind that LG usually rolls out Android OS update in its home market first, followed by other countries after some time, so it is possible LG G7 ThinQ users outside Korean may have to wait at least until Q2 of next year.

LG launched the G7 ThinQ in India on August 10, earlier this year. The flagship smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and supports microSD cards of up to 2TB (theoretical) in size. It sports a 6.1-inch notched display with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels, complete with Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut.

For photography, the G7 ThinQ has a dual-camera system at the back. It’s comprised of two 16-megapixel shooters, with one standard (71-degree field of view) lens, and one wide-angle (107-degree field of view) lens. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies and video-calling needs. Like its predecessor, the G7 ThinQ is pretty big on audio quality. The smartphone comes with a built-in Quad DAC for enhanced audio output.