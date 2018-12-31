comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019
News

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

News

Last month, LG announced registrations of the Android 9 Pie beta.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 12:56 PM IST
LG G7+ ThinQ Cover 1

Earlier this month, it was reported that LG is preparing a new Android 9 Pie system update for its flagship smartphone LG G7 ThinQ, but now it seems that the update isn’t coming anytime soon. The South Korean company has now officially listed the release date for the stable Pie update for the G7 as Q1, 2019, so it can be any time between January and March.

Last month, when LG announced registrations of the Android 9 Pie beta for the LG G7 ThinQ in South Korea, it got users excited about the arrival of a stable update soon. Even a South Korean LG G7 ThinQ user uploaded a video showcasing the new changes in Android 9 Pie update. These changes included a new gesture-based home navigation system, adaptive brightness and adaptive battery, and Digital Wellbeing functionalities.

LG G8 may not have 5G connectivity, foldable smartphone to launch late next year: Report

Also Read

LG G8 may not have 5G connectivity, foldable smartphone to launch late next year: Report

Keeping in mind that LG usually rolls out Android OS update in its home market first, followed by other countries after some time, so it is possible LG G7 ThinQ users outside Korean may have to wait at least until Q2 of next year.

LG launched the G7 ThinQ in India on August 10, earlier this year. The flagship smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and supports microSD cards of up to 2TB (theoretical) in size. It sports a 6.1-inch notched display with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels, complete with Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut.

Watch Video: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

For photography, the G7 ThinQ has a dual-camera system at the back. It’s comprised of two 16-megapixel shooters, with one standard (71-degree field of view) lens, and one wide-angle (107-degree field of view) lens. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies and video-calling needs. Like its predecessor, the G7 ThinQ is pretty big on audio quality. The smartphone comes with a built-in Quad DAC for enhanced audio output.

You Might be Interested

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ
Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
  • Published Date: December 31, 2018 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
News
Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 30 Amazon Pay voucher on Prepaid recharges; here's how to get it
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp won't work on these phones after December 31; here's why

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features

Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features

News

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features
LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

News

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs
Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update

News

Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update
Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet

News

Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi 9, Mi MIX 4 स्नैपड्रैगन 855 SoC और 3 रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ होंगे लॉन्च!

नए साल पर वनप्लस 6T की खरीद पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट और बेहतरीन डील्स

Xiaomi Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

अब नए साल में भी मिलेगी बेहतरीन नेटवर्क सर्विस, BSNL ने 'No more Blackout days' को किया लॉन्च

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack
News
Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack
Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity

News

Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity
Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features

News

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features
Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey

News

Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey
LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

News

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019