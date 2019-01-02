LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to rollout in Q1 2019; V40 ThinQ, V30 ThinQ and G6 next in line

Android fragmentation is an issue that has been around for years, and over the past one year, OEMs have been working towards improving their software update and upgrade process. While the process got a little smoother, you still have to wait for months to get the upgrades. In April last year, LG set up a Software Upgrade division to improve Android upgrade process, but that doesn’t seem to have helped.

On the Korean website, LG has posted its software upgrade roadmap highlighting the list of smartphones that will be treated with Android Pie goodness. The LG G7 ThinQ will be the first to get the upgrade in the first half of 2019. The smartphone is already on beta program since November 2018, and we could expect the stable version to rollout in the coming weeks.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

However, the timeline for other devices is pretty vague. Google released Android Pie update in August last year, and Q1 rollout could be stretched up to March 2019, which isn’t something that you would expect, at least for a flagship smartphone. Other smartphones like the V40 ThinQ, V30 ThinQ and LG G6 are also a part of the list, but they are due to get “performance updates and bug fixes.” This probably means that Android Pie upgrade timeline for these devices could extend further.

Samsung, on the other hand, has been known for slow updates, but even that seems to be changing. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have already got a stable update ahead of the schedule. And while the Galaxy Note 9 was due to get the update in February 2019, a new report hints that the smartphone could get the update as early as mid-January. It has already got the fourth beta, which is likely the last one before the stable rollout.

HMD Global has been pretty consistent with software updates, and a lot of Nokia smartphones have already got the update. Even OnePlus has rolled out stable update for the OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 5/5T. If LG really wants to step up the game, it has to speed up the process to catch up with the competition.