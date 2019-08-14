LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

LG G7 ThinQ is finally getting Android Pie update in India. The Korean company seems to have finally begun the roll out of Android Pie for the device. A number of G7 ThinQ users in the country have posted about getting the update on social media. The update comes after months long anticipation. To recall, the G7 ThinQ is the first half flagship from 2018. The smartphone got its first taste of Android Pie in South Korea back in January.

The update brings all the core features released by Google with Android Pie update. One of the major change will be the gesture-based user interface. Gadgets360 reports that it has separately confirmed the roll out in India. The update should also bring some system-level changes and customization seen on the G8 ThinQ. With Google set to release Android 10 Q in the coming days, it is a disappointment that LG is still rolling out Android Pie update.

According to user reports on Twitter and Reddit, the Android Pie update for the G7 ThinQ weighs at 1.5GB. The update also brings security patch for the month of July and is being rolled out as version V20f-IND-XX. If you are a LG G7 ThinQ user in India then you can also manually check for the update.

In order to do so, head over to Settings >> System >> Update centre >> Software Update. The update brings proprietary features such as Magic Photo to enhance images. It also enables Dual app functionality for multiple social media accounts.

Features LG G7 ThinQ LG G7 Plus ThinQ Price – 34990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Display 6.1-inch Full View 19.5:9 display-3120×1440 pixels and 564ppi 6.1-inch Full View, 19.5:9 display-3120×1440 pixels and 564ppi Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh

