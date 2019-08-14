comscore LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India
News

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

News

Better late than never. LG has finally started the roll out of Android Pie update for G7 ThinQ in India. The smartphone was initially expected to get the update during the first quarter of 2019.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 8:41 AM IST
LG G7 Plus ThinQ Product images (6)

LG G7 ThinQ is finally getting Android Pie update in India. The Korean company seems to have finally begun the roll out of Android Pie for the device. A number of G7 ThinQ users in the country have posted about getting the update on social media. The update comes after months long anticipation. To recall, the G7 ThinQ is the first half flagship from 2018. The smartphone got its first taste of Android Pie in South Korea back in January.

The update brings all the core features released by Google with Android Pie update. One of the major change will be the gesture-based user interface. Gadgets360 reports that it has separately confirmed the roll out in India. The update should also bring some system-level changes and customization seen on the G8 ThinQ. With Google set to release Android 10 Q in the coming days, it is a disappointment that LG is still rolling out Android Pie update.

According to user reports on Twitter and Reddit, the Android Pie update for the G7 ThinQ weighs at 1.5GB. The update also brings security patch for the month of July and is being rolled out as version V20f-IND-XX. If you are a LG G7 ThinQ user in India then you can also manually check for the update.

LG G7+ ThinQ Review: The audio-focused flagship

Also Read

LG G7+ ThinQ Review: The audio-focused flagship

In order to do so, head over to Settings >> System >> Update centre >> Software Update. The update brings proprietary features such as Magic Photo to enhance images. It also enables Dual app functionality for multiple social media accounts.

Features LG G7 ThinQ LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Price 34990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android Oreo Android Oreo
Display 6.1-inch Full View 19.5:9 display-3120×1440 pixels and 564ppi 6.1-inch Full View, 19.5:9 display-3120×1440 pixels and 564ppi
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ
Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
LG G7 Plus ThinQ

LG G7 Plus ThinQ

34990

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 8:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 price in India tipped to start at Rs 8,999
News
Realme 5 price in India tipped to start at Rs 8,999
Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

News

Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

News

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

Snap Spectacles 3 launched with an updated design, a second camera

News

Snap Spectacles 3 launched with an updated design, a second camera

Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

BSNL Rs 1,199 family combo plan will take on Reliance JioFiber

Realme 5 price in India tipped to start at Rs 8,999

Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

Snap Spectacles 3 launched with an updated design, a second camera

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

News

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India
LG dual screen smartphone teased again

News

LG dual screen smartphone teased again
Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update
Flipkart National Shopping Days sale: Top deals on 4K smart TVs

Deals

Flipkart National Shopping Days sale: Top deals on 4K smart TVs

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi A3 भारत में 21 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च, Amazon India के जरिए सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध

आज से ऑनलाइन स्टोर्स पर सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Realme 3i इन Sale Offers के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme वेबसाइट पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

आपके साथ छुट्टी पर जाएगा Tata Sky, कंपनी ने पेश किया यह खास ऑफर

WhatsApp New Feature : इस नए फीचर के बाद कुछ इस तरह बढ़ जाएगी आपके WhatsApp अकाउंट की सिक्योरिटी

News

BSNL Rs 1,199 family combo plan will take on Reliance JioFiber
News
BSNL Rs 1,199 family combo plan will take on Reliance JioFiber
Realme 5 price in India tipped to start at Rs 8,999

News

Realme 5 price in India tipped to start at Rs 8,999
Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

News

Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers
LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India

News

LG G7 ThinQ finally gets Android Pie update in India
Snap Spectacles 3 launched with an updated design, a second camera

News

Snap Spectacles 3 launched with an updated design, a second camera