LG G7 ThinQ getting stable Android Pie update in South Korea

Even though they are almost always overshadowed by fellow South Korean rival Samsung’s releases, there’s no doubting the fact that LG makes some great smartphones. However, the company is (and has always been) notorious for taking its sweet time when it comes to releasing updates, and its current G-series flagship – G7 ThinQ – is no exception. The top-tier smartphone, which comes with a bunch of innovative features, is still on the now-dated Android Oreo. However, that may change soon.

According to a report by GSMArena, LG G7 ThinQ units in South Korea have started receiving the latest Android Pie update. It’s worth mentioning that last month, LG had said that the G7 ThinQ would get the newest version of Android sometime in Q1 2019, so it’s great to see the company following the rollout schedule. As noted by GSMArena, the new update includes features such as gesture-based navigation and optimized battery performance. Of course, usual Pie goodies like Adaptive Brightness and Digital Wellbeing are included in the mix as well. While it’s great that LG has started rolling out Android Pie, a major update like this will take some time to reach all G7 ThinQ units across the globe.

Talking about the smartphone, LG G7 ThinQ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (there’s another variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage, called LG G7+ ThinQ) and supports microSD cards of up to 2TB (theoretical) in size. It sports a 6.1-inch notched display with a resolution of 1080×3120 pixels, complete with Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

For images, the G7 ThinQ has a dual-camera system at the back. It’s comprised of two 16MP shooters, with one standard (71-degree field of view) lens and one wide-angle (107-degree field of view) lens. Up front, an 8MP camera takes care of all your selfie and video-calling needs. Like its predecessor(s), the G7 ThinQ is big on audio quality. The smartphone comes with a built-in Quad-DAC for enhanced audio output, which is further amplified due to the phone’s chassis acting as a resonance chamber. All standard connectivity options are included in the package, with a 3,000mAh battery (with both fast and wireless charging support) rounding off the spec sheet.