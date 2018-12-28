comscore
LG G8 may not have 5G connectivity, foldable smartphone to launch late next year: Report

The company will reportedly launch a separate 5G smartphone under a different brand name.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 5:10 PM IST
When it comes to Android OEMs, Samsung is generally the one to hog all the limelight, with the launch events for the company’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices having the entire technology world hyped up. However, there’s also another prominent player in the consumer electronics space coming from South Korea, and that’s LG.

LG makes some of the most underrated smartphones and this year’s G7+ ThinQ is no exception. Now that 2018 is coming to a close, rumors have already started surfacing about the smartphone’s successor. According to a report by Phone Arena, LG’s upcoming flagship, likely to be called G8 (or G8 ThinQ) could launch as early as March next year. However, unlike many Android flagships of 2019, which are expected to feature 5G connectivity, LG’s G8 will support 4G LTE. That’s because the chaebol is reportedly preparing a separate top-of-the-line smartphone with 5G capabilities. Expected to have a different name, the smartphone will most probably launch in March/April. There’s currently no information as to whether LG will launch (or even hint at) the G8 during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s not all. Phone Arena’s report also mentions that LG’s rumored foldable smartphone may not launch until the second half of next year. This contrasts with last month’s report, which claimed that the foldable smartphone could be launched at CES 2019. It’s worth mentioning that Samsung already has a foldable smartphone in the works, a prototype of which was showcased by the company during its developer conference back in November.

