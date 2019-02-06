comscore
  LG G8 ThinQ tipped to come with a bigger battery than LG G7 ThinQ
LG G8 ThinQ tipped to come with a bigger battery than LG G7 ThinQ

The smartphone could be unveiled on February 24 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

  Published: February 6, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Source: XDA Developers

South Korean tech giant, LG, is hosting an event on February 24 in Barcelona ahead of MWC 2019. The company is widely expected to unveil the G8 ThinQ smartphone powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, and a 5G phone as well. Now, battery details of the G8 ThinQ have surfaced online hinting at largest capacity battery on LG’s G-series.

According to certification documents acquired by Dutch website Mobielkopen, Brazil’s telecom agency Anatel has confirmed that the G8 ThinQ will come with a 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone carries a codename “Alpha” and battery has a model number BL-T41, the document reveals.

For context, the LG G7 ThinQ comes with a 3,000mAh battery, which means the successor will have 400mAh bigger capacity, which should result in better battery life. It is also important to note that the LG G8 ThinQ will have a bigger battery size compared to the Galaxy S10, which is expected to be 3,300mAh.

LG G8 ThinQ could be a launched on February 24, just before MWC 2019: Report

A couple of weeks ago, LG posted a teaser video hinting at a ‘big’ feature that the G8 ThinQ would come with – touchless gesture support. The 13-second teaser video shows the words ‘Goodbye Touch’ appear on and disappear from a paper using simple ‘air gesture’ (wave) of a hand. Another gesture, (upward flick) leads to the date and venue of the event coming into view, and a last ‘air gesture’ (wave) then finally shows the words ‘Save the Date’, ending the video.

The gestures could work similar to what we have seen on the previous Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S4. Reports have claimed that LG will also launch a V-series flagship device – a successor to V40 ThinQ. In any case, we’ll know everything LG has in store for us in the coming weeks. It will likely be called V50 ThinQ, and would likely pack a 4,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: February 6, 2019 11:45 AM IST

