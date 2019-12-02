LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

The LG G8 ThinQ has started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update. As per a fresh report, the company has started rolling out the stable build of Android 10 for the LG G8 ThinQ in South Korea. The new software update comes with G820N20c version number. The company hasn’t published a detailed changelog. But, we do know that the LG G8 ThinQ’s update brings Android 10 features, including smart reply, a new navigation system, dark mode and more.

It also brings Android security patch for the month of November, GSMArena reports. The newly released update is expected to hit all the LG G8 ThinQ units in the coming weeks. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the same update will be available in other regions. Besides, the company is also soon expected to push the stable build for the LG V5o0 ThinQ soon as LG recently announced the Android 10 beta program for this phone in South Korea.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

To recall, Google announced Android 10 as the newest version of its mobile OS in September this year. The update was released for Google Pixel devices and consequently became available on a few devices made by Xiaomi, Nokia, OnePlus and others.

The latest Android OS brings a system-wide dark theme, which will also help conserve battery life up to a certain extent. With Android 10, Google is also improving the smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube.

Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There is also Live Caption, which automatically caption’s videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when you are using them.

Features LG G7 ThinQ Price 24700 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android Oreo Display 6.1-inch Full View 19.5:9 display-3120×1440 pixels and 564ppi Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh