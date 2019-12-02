comscore LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
  • Home
  • News
  • LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG has started rolling out the latest Android 10 stable update for its flagship LG G8 ThinQ phone. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 10:59 AM IST
LG G8 ThinQ MWC main

The LG G8 ThinQ has started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update. As per a fresh report, the company has started rolling out the stable build of Android 10 for the LG G8 ThinQ in South Korea. The new software update comes with G820N20c version number. The company hasn’t published a detailed changelog. But, we do know that the LG G8 ThinQ’s update brings Android 10 features, including smart reply, a new navigation system, dark mode and more.

It also brings Android security patch for the month of November, GSMArena reports. The newly released update is expected to hit all the LG G8 ThinQ units in the coming weeks. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the same update will be available in other regions. Besides, the company is also soon expected to push the stable build for the LG V5o0 ThinQ soon as LG recently announced the Android 10 beta program for this phone in South Korea.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

To recall, Google announced Android 10 as the newest version of its mobile OS in September this year. The update was released for Google Pixel devices and consequently became available on a few devices made by Xiaomi, Nokia, OnePlus and others.

The latest Android OS brings a system-wide dark theme, which will also help conserve battery life up to a certain extent. With Android 10, Google is also improving the smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube.

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

Also Read

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There is also Live Caption, which automatically caption’s videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when you are using them.

Features LG G7 ThinQ
Price 24700
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android Oreo
Display 6.1-inch Full View 19.5:9 display-3120×1440 pixels and 564ppi
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 10:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Review
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

News

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched

Telecom

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

TicWatch E2 Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed

News

Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed
Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know

News

Asus ROG Phone Android 9 Pie update rolling out: Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

हिंदी समाचार

FASTag Deadline Extended : फास्टैग अनिवार्य करने की समय सीमा 15 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी

Nokia TV की भारत में कीमत और उपलब्धता की जानकारी हुई लीक

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Vivo S1 और V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, ये है नई कीमत

 Reliance Jio ने भी बढ़ाई प्रीपेड प्लान्स की दरें, 6 दिसंबर से लागू होंगे नए प्लान

News

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China
News
Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China
LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

News

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

News

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15