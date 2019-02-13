LG G8 ThinQ leaked render shows dual cameras, notch display

LG is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, dubbed LG G8 ThinQ, at MWC 2019 in Barcelona on February 24. The smartphone could be the second major device after the Sony Xperia series to feature a 4K display. Ahead of its launch later this month, the smartphone has leaked in the form of renders and now, we have the first official image of the device.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass has tweeted the official press renders of the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ on Twitter. The leaked image reveals the upcoming smartphone’s notch-based design and dual-rear camera setup, which is stacked horizontally. The image also showcases the device from all sides, hence confirming the presence of 3.5mm headphone jack.

The LED flash is placed next to the camera module while the fingerprint sensor and ‘LG G8 ThinQ’ branding are below that. There is also a single front camera and the smartphone seems to be using a metal frame with glass back similar to the LG V40 ThinQ. The device also has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side of the smartphone along with volume rocker button, while on the right side, there is a power button with the SIM tray and antenna bands.

LG G8 ThinQ: Expected Specifications and Price

LG G8 ThinQ smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and option for either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It is also likely to support IP68 water and dust resistance. The leaks so far indicate that LG G8 ThinQ is expected to feature a ToF (3D Time of Flight) camera, 3D object tracking, face unlock, background blur and AR (Augmented Reality) features. According to previous leaks and rumors, the LG G8 ThinQ will carry a price tag of $1,199.99 CAD, which is approximately Rs 64,400 for the 128GB storage variant.