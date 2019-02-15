comscore
  LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

The new LG G8 ThinQ will bring tech innovation in smartphones at MWC 2019.

  Published: February 15, 2019 1:20 PM IST
LG is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, dubbed LG G8 ThinQ, at MWC 2019 in Barcelona on February 24. The company has confirmed the marketing name along with a unique new feature for the upcoming flagship in press statement on Thursday.

The South Korean company on its newsroom post shared that the new LG G8 ThinQ will bring tech innovation in smartphones at MWC 2019. The G8 ThinQ will come with Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) technology, that utilizes the phone’s OLED display as an audio amplifier. It means the display will act as a loudspeaker.

LG says the demand for mobile phones capable of delivering high-quality audio is higher than ever, thus it has developed the new technology in-house. According to the post, the Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) technique in new LG G8 ThinQ takes advantage of the entire display. It makes the display acts as a diaphragm, vibrating the entire surface to produce sound with impressive volume. It is claimed that CSO also improves clarity, making voices easier to discern and subtle musical notes more noticeable.

“Our commitment to driving smartphone audio to new heights is on clear display in LG G8 ThinQ,” said Chang Ma, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “By developing new technologies as well as working closely in partnership with the audio industry’s best partners, LG will continue to deliver the quality of sound that consumers demand and deserve.”

The upcoming LG G8 ThinQ will include Boombox Speaker feature from last year’s phones along with CSO. It’ll have audio powered by Meridian Audio and DTS:X 3D surround effect that emulates 7.1 audio through headphones or speakers, noted company. The phone will also include a headphone jack with a quad DAC system, along with MQA support.

While the technology is new for smartphones, it was first included in LG’s OLED televisions in 2018. The feature works well in large screens due to bigger surface area. It will be interesting to see how effective the CSO technology is with a much smaller surface area in LG G8 ThinQ.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 1:20 PM IST

