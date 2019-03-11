LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

Last month, the LG G8 ThinQ made its debut at Mobile World Congress, which is a sequel to the LG G7 ThinQ. The price and availability details of the smartphone have now been revealed by the company on its official website. It is all set to go on sale on March 22 in South Korea, and one can also pre-order the device starting from March 15.

The LG G8 ThinQ is priced at KRW 897,600 (approximately Rs 55,300) in the country. LG though is yet to reveal the global price and availability details of the device. As for the specifications, Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset is powering the LG G8 ThinQ. The chipset is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card by up to 2TB.

The smartphone ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED FullVision display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 564ppi pixel density. The panel operates at QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution. Additionally, the LG G8 ThinQ comes with triple rear camera setup in South Korea. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Watch: LG V30S ThinQ First Look

On the front, LG has fused an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It is kept alive by a 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech support. Moreover, there is also Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor feature for security purpose. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port (v3.1). Additionally, LG G8 ThinQ also offers an inbuilt 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.