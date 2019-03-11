comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea
News

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

News

The LG G8 ThinQ is priced at KRW 897,600 (approximately Rs 55,300) in South Korea.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 6:40 PM IST
LG G8 ThinQ MWC main

Last month, the LG G8 ThinQ made its debut at Mobile World Congress, which is a sequel to the LG G7 ThinQ. The price and availability details of the smartphone have now been revealed by the company on its official website. It is all set to go on sale on March 22 in South Korea, and one can also pre-order the device starting from March 15.

The LG G8 ThinQ is priced at KRW 897,600 (approximately Rs 55,300) in the country. LG though is yet to reveal the global price and availability details of the device. As for the specifications, Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset is powering the LG G8 ThinQ. The chipset is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card by up to 2TB.

5 best earphones to buy under Rs 2,000 from Xiaomi, OnePlus, JBL, Realme and other brands

Also Read

5 best earphones to buy under Rs 2,000 from Xiaomi, OnePlus, JBL, Realme and other brands

The smartphone ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED FullVision display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 564ppi pixel density. The panel operates at QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution. Additionally, the LG G8 ThinQ comes with triple rear camera setup in South Korea. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Watch: LG V30S ThinQ First Look

On the front, LG has fused an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It is kept alive by a 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech support. Moreover, there is also Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor feature for security purpose. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port (v3.1). Additionally, LG G8 ThinQ also offers an inbuilt 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2019 6:40 PM IST

Editor's Pick

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea
News
LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea
Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

News

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

News

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

Nokia 6.2 leak hints at Q2 2019 launch; could be priced the same as Nokia 6.1

News

Nokia 6.2 leak hints at Q2 2019 launch; could be priced the same as Nokia 6.1

Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option

News

Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

TikTok unveiled a new safety feature in India

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

News

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea
Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

News

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC
OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications
Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

News

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu
Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

News

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

हिंदी समाचार

LG G8 ThinQ स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huawei P30 Pro के 10x जूम का कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर

हुवावे ने 140 दिनों से कम समय में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा Mate 20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

2 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं पांच बेस्ट ईयरफोन

15,000 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले पांच बेहतरीन स्मार्टफोन

News

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea
News
LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea
Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

News

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside
Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers

News

Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers
Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

News

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18
TikTok unveiled a new safety feature in India

News

TikTok unveiled a new safety feature in India