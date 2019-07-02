comscore LG G8S ThinQ launched with Snapdragon 855 SoC | BGR India
LG G8S ThinQ launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC: Price, specifications

LG G8S ThinQ brings features like Z camera seen on the G8 ThinQ first. It has a Full HD+ display with Snapdragon 855 SoC and will be available starting this month.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 11:56 AM IST
LG G8S THINQ MAIN

Photo: LG

LG has launched the G8S ThinQ as the newest addition to its G8 series. While the G8 ThinQ was limited to certain markets, the G8S ThinQ will be available in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. LG has confirmed that the device will go on sale starting this month. It brings some of the key features first seen on G8 ThinQ, and pairs with “features popular with target consumers.” The G8S ThinQ also features the Z camera solution at the front. It uses a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for gesture recognition, which can also be used as a biometric recognition option.

LG G8S ThinQ: Specifications and Price

LG has not announced the price of G8S ThinQ just yet. The details will be available locally when they go on sale. The G8S ThinQ features a premium metal and glass build that is similar to G8 ThinQ. It sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is 7.99mm thick and weighs 181 grams. It supports Hand ID and Face unlock for biometric recognition. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, LG G8S ThinQ sports a triple rear camera setup. There is a standard 12-megapixel camera paired with a 13-megapixel 137-degree super wide-angle camera. And, the third camera is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera supporting 2x optical zoom. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter paired with ToF sensor. It runs Android Pie, and packs a 3,550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C and 4G LTE.

The G8S ThinQ also comes with MIL-STD 810G compliance, and it also offers IP68 water and dust resistance. It will be available in three colors: Mirror Black, Mirror Teal and Mirror White. The smartphone is LG’s opportunity to compete with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10e. But, while the specifications are competitive, it seems to lack an appeal that other smartphones offer now.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10e Honor 20 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 55900 48999
Chipset Exynos 9820 SoC Kirin 980 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels 6.5-inch OLED Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Up to 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Quad cameras Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 10MP 32MP 16MP
Battery 3,100mAh 3,650mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: July 2, 2019 11:56 AM IST

