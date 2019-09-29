comscore LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specs
  LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications
LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications

LG has priced the G8S ThinQ at Rs 36,990 and it is available for sale as of today.

  Published: September 29, 2019 12:03 PM IST
Photo: LG

LG has launched the G8s ThinQ as the newest addition to its G8 series in India. LG has priced the G8S ThinQ at Rs 36,990 and it is available for sale as of today. It brings some of the key features first seen on G8 ThinQ, and pairs with “features popular with target consumers.” The G8S ThinQ also features the Z camera solution at the front. It uses a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for gesture recognition, which can also be used as a biometric recognition option.

LG G8S ThinQ: Specifications

The details will be available locally when they go on sale. The G8S ThinQ features a premium metal and glass build that is similar to G8 ThinQ. It sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is 7.99mm thick and weighs 181 grams. It supports Hand ID and Face unlock for biometric recognition. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, LG G8S ThinQ sports a triple rear camera setup. There is a standard 12-megapixel camera paired with a 13-megapixel 137-degree super wide-angle camera. And, the third camera is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera supporting 2x optical zoom. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter paired with ToF sensor. It runs Android Pie, and packs a 3,550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C and 4G LTE.

The smartphone also comes with MIL-STD 810G compliance, and it also offers IP68 water and dust resistance. It will be available in three colors: Mirror Black, Mirror Teal and Mirror White. The smartphone is LG’s opportunity to compete with the likes of OnePlus 7 ProHonor 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10e. But, while the specifications are competitive, it seems to lack an appeal that other smartphones offer now.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2019 12:03 PM IST

