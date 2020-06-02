comscore LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India
LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India: Check price, features, other offers

The LG G8x ThinQ smartphone was launched in India back in the year 2019. At that time, the brand was offering a free LED TV, and now it is back with a new offer. LG is letting customers try the G8x

  • Published: June 2, 2020 4:44 PM IST
The LG G8x ThinQ smartphone was launched in India back in the year 2019. At that time, the brand was offering a free LED TV, and now it is back with a new offer. LG is letting customers try the G8x ThinQ phone for seven days before spending money on it. In order to get this offer, users will have to select a nearby store, fill name and contact details, and send a request on LG’s website.

The users will then get a promotion code via SMS, which you will be required to show at the store. Interested customers will also have to fill a consent form, accepting LG’s terms and conditions. Do note that, you will even have to deposit Rs 99 through credit card as a security deposit, which will be refunded to you later. Once done, you then will be given the LG G8x ThinQ phone.

After using the LG G8x ThinQ for 7 days, if you feel that you should have it permanently, then you will have to the remaining amount. If you don’t wish to purchase it, then you will have to return it after 7 days of trial. It is important to note that you will be asked to pay extra in case of loss, or damage to the phone. The promotional offer will expire after June 14, and is available at selected retailers in the country.

You can check more details on the company’s official India website. Apart from the trial offer, LG is also offering Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds at a low price on the purchase of LG G8x phone. So, you can get the wireless earphones for just Rs 1,999. The original of the earbuds is Rs 15,499.

LG G8X ThinQ: Features, specifications

As for specifications, the G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer is 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The G8X ThinQ is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and FM Radio. On the software front, the device ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The device offers support for a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is tuned by Meridian Audio. It promises o to deliver exceptional sound quality. Besides, the LG G8 ThinQ is also MIL-STD 810G compliant.

  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 4:44 PM IST

