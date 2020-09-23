comscore LG G8x ThinQ now receiving Android 10 update in India | BGR India
LG has taken over a year to release the version for the device, almost at a time when Android 11 is set to come out.

  • Updated: September 23, 2020 6:40 PM IST
LG G8X ThinQ 7

LG G8x ThinQ users in India are finally getting the Android 10 update. The company has released the version for the device in the country, more than a year since it was announced. The G8x ThinQ is one of the select LG devices to get this version. And the company has shared a detailed update timeline for its other devices. You might say that Android 11 is just around the corner. So what is the point of releasing a year-old software now? Either ways, we are pretty sure the user won’t mind getting it. After all, they finally get to experience the dark mode feature of the OS. Also Read - LG Q31 entry-level smartphone launched

In addition to that, Android 10 offers features like Digital Wellbeing, Night Mode, and Pop-up screen among others. The update is available via the LG UX 9.0 version and is rolling out over the air (OTA). We don’t know the exact size of the update but it’s likely to be over a GB. You can head over to Settings on the phone and check for a new software update alert. Make sure you have enough battery for the version to download and install via Wi-Fi. LG G8x ThinQ launched in India last year for Rs 54,999. Also Read - LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, full specifications and more

Watch: Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

LG G8x ThinQ specifications

The G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer is 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card. Also Read - LG G8X ThinQ Review: Two screens replicating a foldable experience

The phone gets a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The G8X ThinQ is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 23, 2020 6:34 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 23, 2020 6:40 PM IST

