LG G8X ThinQ: Over 1,000 units sold out on Amazon India

LG recently launched its dual-screen smartphones, G8X ThinQ, in India. It went on sale starting December 21 via Amazon India. Now, the company has revealed that it has managed to sell over 1,000 units in the first wave of sale. The new LG G8X ThinQ comes with a price label of Rs 49,999.

“We are extremely delighted with the amazing response from consumers and are confident that LG G8XThinQ dual-screen smartphone will elevate their experience. This is a testament to our continuous efforts to our technological innovation and superior product quality,” Advait Vaidya, Business Head-Mobile Division, LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

“Dual screen as a concept is very new in India and we have received many accolades and positive feedback from consumers so far. We expect the momentum to further grow and create new benchmarks in India,” he added.

LG G8X ThinQ: Features, specifications

As for specifications, the G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer is 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The G8X ThinQ is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and FM Radio. On the software front, the device ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The device offers support for a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is tuned by Meridian Audio. It promises o to deliver exceptional sound quality. Besides, the LG G8 ThinQ is also MIL-STD 810G compliant.