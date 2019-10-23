comscore LG G8X ThinQ price revealed: Features, specifications and more
LG launched the G8X ThinQ at IFA 2019. The smartphone's USP is the Dual Screen accessory that adds another screen of the same size and resolution.

  • Published: October 23, 2019 7:26 PM IST
Back at IFA 2019 earlier this year, LG launched the G8X ThinQ. The smartphone came with a Dual Screen accessory, which essentially added a screen to the device. The South Korean company has now announced the global roll out of the smartphone. Read on to find out everything on the new LG G8X ThinQ.

LG G8X ThinQ prices, availability

The roll out for the LG smartphone will begin on November 1 with the United States. Following this will be other key markets like Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Turkey over the next several weeks. In the US, the unlocked smartphone variant will retail at $699.99 (approximately Rs 49,600). The LG Dual Screen accessory too will be available on the same day, and it will retail at $300 (approximately Rs 21,200).

Features, specifications

As for specifications, the G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer is 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The G8X ThinQ is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and FM Radio. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 7:26 PM IST

