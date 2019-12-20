comscore LG G8X ThinQ launched in India: Check price, specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features
News

LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features

News

The new LG G8X ThinQ phone comes with a price label of Rs 49,999 in India. It will be available for purchase across retail outlets starting December 21.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 7:20 PM IST
lg-g8x-thinq-global-rollout

LG has launched its latest LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India. To recall, the company first unveiled this device at IFA 2019 earlier this year. The LG G8X ThinQ smartphone comes with a Dual Screen accessory, which essentially added a screen to the device. The new LG phone comes with a price label of Rs 49,999 in India. It will be available for purchase across retail outlets starting December 21. During the sale period, the LG G8X ThinQ will be listed in Aurora Black color. Read on to find out everything on the new LG G8X ThinQ.

Related Stories


LG G8X ThinQ: Features, specifications

As for specifications, the G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer is 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X

Also Read

LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The G8X ThinQ is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water.

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Also Read

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and FM Radio. On the software front, the device ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The device offers support for a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is tuned by Meridian Audio. It promises o to deliver exceptional sound quality. Besides, the LG G8 ThinQ is also MIL-STD 810G compliant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 7:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features
News
LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have location-tracking S Pen Stylus: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have location-tracking S Pen Stylus: Report

Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out

Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India

Laptops

Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India

Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

News

Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have location-tracking S Pen Stylus: Report

Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out

Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features

News

LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy S11+ large batteries leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ large batteries leaked
LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X

News

LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X
LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

News

Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y11 भारत में 3GB रैम, ड्यूल कैमरा के साथ 8,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo A91 और Oppo A8 लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi K20 सीरीज के फोन्स को मिला Amazon Prime Video HD वीडियो प्लेबैक का सपोर्ट

Flipkart Year End Sale आज रात 8 बजे से Flipkart Plus यूजर्स के लिए होगी शुरू, ये हैं बेस्ट ऑफर्स

Jabra Elite 75t ट्रूली वायरलैस ईयरबड भारत में 15,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, 28 घंटे का है बैटरी लाइफ

News

LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features
News
LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual displays launched in India: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have location-tracking S Pen Stylus: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have location-tracking S Pen Stylus: Report
Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus update with December patch rolling out
Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China

News

Realme X50 5G launch imminent as it was spotted on MIIT in China
Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019

News

Apple bags 66% profits, 32% handset revenue in Q3 2019