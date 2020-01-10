comscore LG G9 ThinQ leak hints at overall design | BGR India
LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

The LG G9 ThinQ smartphone is likely to launch at the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona next month.

  Published: January 10, 2020 2:16 PM IST
As we are inching closer to MWC 2020 next month, rumors and leaks about device launches are picking up pace. While the Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 and the Huawei P40 have been the subject of speculations, LG’s upcoming smartphone – LG G9 ThinQ, has also been in the rumors.

The South Korean company is likely to show off the smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. Now, an alleged case render for the LG smartphone has surfaced on the web, giving a slight idea of the design. The renders suggest that the smartphone could feature a horizontally-stacked quad rear camera setup, placed centrally. The LG G9 ThinQ will also have an almost bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch. Since the fingerprint reader is nowhere to be seen on the device, it is likely to pack an in-display fingerprint scanner, GSMArena reports.

On the front, the device layout also reveals an earpiece speaker and a secondary noise cancellation mic at the top. The left edge of the smartphone features a volume rocker and a dedicated Google Assistant key. While the right side has the power button key. Whereas, the bottom edge of the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, microphone, and speaker grill.

As of now, other details in terms of specifications and price are scarce. However, previous reports suggest that the LG G9 ThinQ could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

LG G8x ThinQ features, specifications

Earlier this month, LG unveiled the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU.

LG G8X ThinQ Review: Two screens replicating a foldable experience

LG G8X ThinQ Review: Two screens replicating a foldable experience

The LG G8X ThinQ packs a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera.

