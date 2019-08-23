LG has unveiled three new Gram laptops in India with Windows 10 Home. These include LG Gram 17, LG Gram 15, and LG Gram 14 laptops. Interested customers can purchase the laptops via Amazon.in. The newly launched notebooks will go on sale from next week. The company says that its latest LG Gram 17-inch laptop is the world’s lightest laptop in its category, as per Guinness World Records in February 2019. Here’s everything you need to know.

LG Gram 17 price in India, specifications, features

The LG Gram 17 laptop will be available for Rs 1,26,000 in India. This laptop with model number 17Z990-V comes with a 17-inch IPS sRGB display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. This device is kept alive by a 72Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver 19.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it features military-level durability with MIL-STD-810G certification.

The notebook is built around an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is aided by Intel UHD graphics, up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In terms of connectivity, the new laptop from LG has a USB Type-C (v3.1) port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, 3x USB 3.1 ports, HP/ Mic Out combo, and dual-mic. With this LG Gram 17 laptop, you get Precision Glass Touchpad, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader and DTS Headphone X audio support too.

LG Gram 15 price, specifications

The LG Gram 15 with model number 15Z990-V come with a price tag of Rs 98,000 in India. The notebook draws its power from a new 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed by 8GB of DDR4 memory, and 256GB SSD. With this laptop, customers will get a 15.6-inch display. It weighs about 1,099 grams. The laptop comes with a battery back-up of 21.5 hours, as per the company.

LG Gram 14 price, features

The LG Gram 14 with model number 14Z990-V is the most affordable one among the three laptops. This laptop will be available for Rs 95,000 in India. It features a 14-inch display and reportedly offers a battery backup of 21.5 hours. It weighs about 995 grams. There is an 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor under the hood. It comes with an 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “We have tried to evolve LG gram in accordance to consumer needs – super-light laptops that pair performance with optimum portability. The new laptops promise to deliver what customers want, need and do with its strong performance, durability and battery life.”