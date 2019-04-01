comscore
LG K12+ with AI-backed cameras launched: Price, specifications, features

The LG K12+ has been launched in the Brazil market with no word on an international launch.

  Published: April 1, 2019 12:49 PM IST
LG has rather quietly launched a new mid-range smartphone. Dubbed K12+, this new LG smartphone has been launched in Brazil. Looking at the design, specifications and features, it is clear that this new device is a more affordable variant of the LG K40.

LG K12+ pricing

The LG K12+ has been launched in Brazil with a price tag of BRL 1,199 (approximately Rs 21,200). Buyers will be able to choose from color options like Moroccan Blue, Platinum Gray, and black. There is however no word on LG’s plans to launch the device in other international markets.

LG K12+ specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the LG K12+ sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and no notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Also included is 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, and support for HDR and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). As is the trend these days, the primary camera is backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and also comes with Google Lens integration. For selfies and video calling, the device packs an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

The LG K12+ is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, and also comes with support for DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. It is also quite durable courtesy of MIL-STD 810G certification. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

