LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC

LG K31 officially launches with waterdrop notch design and Helio P22 SoC

The LG K31 relies on a MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

  • Published: August 22, 2020 3:57 PM IST
LG-K31

We recently saw several leaks of a new LG smartphone called the LG K31, including one on the Google Play Console. Now LG has officially launched it. In line with the leaks so far, the LG K31 is a mid-range smartphone for beginners. This phone comes packing entry-level specifications and has a wallet-friendly price. Also Read - LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several informative pictures

LG K31 specifications and price

Straight to the specs, the LG K31 arrives with a 5.7-inch FullVision LCD screen. It offers HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone features a waterdrop notch design with a small notch at the top, which is home to a 5-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls and has a slightly thick bezel. Also Read - LG K42 smartphone spotted online, could launch soon

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – August 21

There’s also a dual-camera setup on the back encased in plastic shells. Each consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera with PDAF support and a 120° FOV 5-megapixel ultrawide lens. LG also adds some interesting features to its camera software UI including, Gesture Shot, Auto Shot, Gesture Interval Shot, and many more. Also Read - LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones with quad rear cameras unveiled

The LG K31 relies on a MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded by utilizing a microSD card slot. The device also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a headphone jack. The LG K31 is MIL-STD 810G certified like most other LG smartphones.

Meanwhile, to make it usable all day long, the smartphone runs on the LG UX 9.1 interface based on the Android 10 OS. It has a 3,000 mAh capacity battery with a MicroUSB charging port. The LG K31 comes in one color option, namely silver. It’s ready to be sold with a price tag of $ 149.99 (around Rs. 10,000). Currently, LG’s new smartphone has just arrived in the US. There is still no information as far as availability in the international market is concerned.

