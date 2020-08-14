LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures

A new LG smartphone has received FCC certification. It carries the model number LM-K310lM which is believed to be launched as the LG K31s. In addition to disclosing its existence, the FCC provides several spec sheets. Not only that, but the certification also comes with a picture of the device to give us a glimpse into the design of this K31s smartphone. Also Read - LG K42 smartphone spotted online, could launch soon

LG K31s Passes the FCC

Based on the list, the LG K31s will be an entry-level phone that comes with dual-SIM 4G LTE support. It also has a 3,900 mAh battery, which will carry a 10-Watt charger. Some images reveal that the K31s smartphone will pack a water drop design with a “U” shaped notch at the top. Also Read - LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones with quad rear cameras unveiled

Watch: PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

While on the back, it has a dual-camera setup with an LED flash just below it. The back is likely of plastic material and we also see there are a few buttons like the volume and power buttons on the side of the device. Also Read - LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC and 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Meanwhile, previously we saw another LG smartphone appear on the Google Play Console under the name LG K31. That looks like it will be another version of the LG K31s which is likely to come with an LCD screen and height of 170mm and a width of 79mm.

The screen size is unknown, but this phone will offer HD Plus resolution (720 x 1520 pixels) and has a pixel density of 280ppi. It can be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. To accompany the processor, the LG K31s smartphone will have a 2GB RAM variant along with 32GB of internal storage, which then runs the Android 10 operating system with the LG UX interface on it.

Until now, LG has not confirmed the existence of this new smartphone. So, we don’t know yet when the LG K31s will be launched. But considering it has appeared in many leaks, LG could make it official in the near future.