LG K40 budget smartphone could be unveiled at MWC 2019: Report

LG's K series is basically a budget series with affordable price tags and entry-level specifications.

  Published: February 18, 2019 3:35 PM IST
While LG is said to launch a 5G V50 ThinQ device with Sprint branding at MWC 2019, the company is also rumored to launch an entry-level smartphone. LG K40 with LM-X420 model number has been spotted in Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended list of smartphones. LG’s K series is basically a budget series with decent price tags and entry-level specifications.

The list suggests that the upcoming budget handset by LG could feature a low-end chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The name of the chipset is not mentioned, but its predecessor is built around the aged 28nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The upcoming device could pack a 5.7-inch display. The resolution is also not mentioned. The LG K30 operates at 720 pixels resolution. The LG K40 will run the old Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. Comparatively, its predecessor shipped with Android 7.1 Nougat.

Furthermore, as the device is listed on the Android Enterprise Recommended, this indicates that it might get frequent software updates and offer close to stock Android experience. The LG K40 will offer NFC as well as a fingerprint reader, unlike other low-end smartphones. This seems to be good as several manufacturers eliminate NFC in cheaper phones, and a few even ditch biometric unlocking.

The inclusion of these suggests that users might be able to leverage the device to pay for items. Looking at all the specifications, the device seems to be a very basic-level device, which will be able to perform very basic tasks with ease. Besides, the company is expected to launch a 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019 and the handset is likely to be LG V50 ThinQ. A recent render suggested it could sport a triple rear camera setup, two front cameras and a notched display

