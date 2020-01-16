comscore LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC spotted on Geekbench | BGR India
LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC and 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

The LG K43 has been spotted on Geekbench with the Helio P22 SoC and Android 10 OS. Read on to know more.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 10:21 AM IST
LG W30 Review (4)

LG might be preparing to launch its next smartphone in the K-series. The device has been previously trademarked by the company and is likely to debut as the LG K43. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmark listing that further reveals some of its key specifications.

The alleged LG K43 phone is listed with a model number LGE LM-K430IM. It has scored 828 and 3,908 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests, respectively. As per the benchmark database, the LG K43 smartphone will ship with the latest Android 10 OS.

The listing also stated the upcoming LG K series device will be powered by a MediaTek MT6762 processor, a.k.a. Helio P22 SoC, GizmoChina reports. It will also be available in a 4GB RAM option.

As of now, there is not much known about the LG K43 device, and there is no info on the launch date as well. The report, however, noted that the LG K43 smartphone could sit between the LG K40 and K50 devices, which made its debut at last year’s MWC 2019 event.

Considering this is an affordable device, there will be some compromises in the hardware. Although, it may come with improved dual rear cameras, pack a bigger battery, and have a bigger display than its predecessor. The device is likely to launch at the upcoming MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, Spain.

LG at MWC 2020

Alongside the new LG K43 smartphone, the South Korean tech giant is likely to release its flagship LG G9 ThinQ smartphone at the MWC 2020 event. Numerous leaks have been surrounding the device over the past few weeks. The smartphone is widely rumored to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the LG G9 ThinQ will have an almost bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone could also sport a quad rear camera setup and pack an in-display fingerprint scanner.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 10:21 AM IST

