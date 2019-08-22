comscore LG K50S and K40S with military-level durability announced: Check specs
LG K50S and K40S with military-level durability announced: Specifications and features

The latest LG K40S and LG K40S phones feature Military-grade build with MIL-STD-810G certification. Both the handsets also come with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well as DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. 

  • Published: August 22, 2019 12:46 PM IST
LG K50S and K40S

LG introduced K50 and K40 smartphones earlier this year at MWC. Now, the company has unveiled two new smartphones ahead of IFA 2019. The latest LG K50S and LG K40S phones feature Military-grade build with MIL-STD-810G certification. Both the handsets also come with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well as DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. The LG K50S offers three cameras at the back, while the other one packs dual rear cameras. Read on to know more about these devices.

LG K50S specifications, features

The LG K50S sports a massive 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core processor under the hood. LG is offering this phone in only 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. You can expand the internal storage up to 2TB using a microSD card. The Dual SIM smartphone will ship with Android 9 Pie.

With this phone, you also get three cameras on the back side, including a 13-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup is accompanied by PDAF and LED flash. There is a 13-megapixel camera as well on the front for selfie. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone has Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS + GLONASS.

LG K40S features, specifications

The LG K40S smartphone is equipped with a smaller 6.1-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ resolution. The handset draws its power from an octa-core chipset, which is backed by 2GB and 3GB RAM option. You also get 32GB storage model, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The Dual SIM LG phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, which is assisted by LED flash and PDAF. The company has added a 13-megapixel front-facing camera too. For security, you also get a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone. Connectivity options of the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS + GLONASS. LG has added a small 3,500mAh battery under the hood.

Lastly, both the LG K50S and K40S devices come in two colors, including Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue. The handsets will be available in Europe, Latin America and Asia in October. The pricing details of both the phones will soon be revealed by the company. LG is all set to showcase its K series smartphones at the IFA 2019 event in September.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 12:46 PM IST

