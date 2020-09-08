comscore LG K52 images leaked online; showcases the smartphone design
LG K52 images leaked online; showcases the smartphone design

LG K52 images surface online with a punch-hole screen design and Quad-camera setup.

  Published: September 8, 2020 7:25 PM IST
After the launch of the LG K31 last month, the South Korean manufacturer is preparing to add a new member to its intermediate lineup of LG K smartphones. A probable successor to the K51S, the LG K52 had its images leaked by the famous leaker Evan Blass, published on his Patreon account, revealing the smartphone’s design, cameras, and more. Also Read - LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on September 14

LG K52 design details have been revealed

From what we see in the leaked images, the LG K52 smartphone will come featuring a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera, which is placed in the top center surrounded by a rather thick bezel. The LG K52 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the rear shows that the new LG phone will be equipped with a square camera module. Also Read - LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, full specifications and more

There will be a quad-camera setup in the camera module, which is then accompanied by a large LED just below it. Its details are unknown. However, we should expect the recently fashionable combination of the primary sensor. Paired with a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro camera. Apart from that, other details on the LG K52 specs are still scarce. But based on the render, it available in two color variants of Blue and White. Also Read - LG K31 officially launches with waterdrop notch design and Helio P22 SoC

Although the manufacturer has not confirmed the device’s existence. A mysterious LG smartphone registered under the code LM-K520EMW – which may be the K52, recently gained GCF certification. In addition, it was also seen listed by the Wi-Fi Alliance and the FCC website. While it doesn’t help much, the presence of these certifications signifies that the LG K52 can be launched soon.

The phone could come on the market with a polycarbonate body to keep the price low. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box with custom LG UX UI. LG is also preparing more innovative smartphones. One of them is the Wing model that is part of the Explorer Project. The announcement of this phone is to take place later this month.

