LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones with quad rear cameras unveiled

The LG K series phones will be launched in other key markets in Europe and Asia. Read on to know more about these handsets.

  Updated: February 18, 2020 5:14 PM IST
LG K51S

LG has unveiled a new 2020 K series line-up, including LG K61, LG K51S, and LG K41S. All the latest phones from LG offer quad rear cameras as well as a big display. The brand has confirmed that these new LG phones will be available for purchase starting the second quarter of 2020 in America. The LG K series will also be launched in other key markets in Europe and Asia. Read on to know more about these handsets.

LG K series phones: Features

LG K61

The LG K61 packs an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz. It is backed by 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. You can expand the storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card. There is a 6.5-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The LG K61 features a 4,000mAh battery.  Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

LG K51S

The LG K51S packs a 6.5-inch 20:9 display, punch-hole display design, and an octa-core SoC. It will be available in a 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which is expandable up to 2TB. For photography sessions, this LG phone comes with four rear cameras, including a 32-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel super wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 13-megapixel sensor on the front. It ships with a 4,000mAh battery.

LG K41S

The LG K41S packs four cameras, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. On the front, the LG K41S comes with a 6.5-inch dewdrop notch display and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It offers a 4,000mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and DTS: X 3D Surround sound.

  Published Date: February 18, 2020 5:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 18, 2020 5:14 PM IST

